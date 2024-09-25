1,800 hotel workers strike at Hilton Hawaiian Village
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
More than 1,800 unionized hotel workers went on an open-ended strike at 5 a.m. at the state’s largest hotel. The local workers are joining some 4,000 hotel workers across the U.S. who are now on open-ended strikes at Hilton, Hyatt and Marriott hotels in San Diego and San Francisco. UNITE HERE Local 5 members picketed Tuesday outside the Hilton Hawaiian Village in Waikiki.
Above, workers picketed in one of the outdoor lobby areas.
Hilton Hawaiian Village worker Cynthia Mondala, left, yelled into a megaphone as striking hotel workers picketed outside the resort Tuesday in Waikiki.