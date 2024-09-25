HEI parent completes portion of stock sale plan

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Hawaiian Electric Industries has generated $485 million in a sale of newly issued shares of stock.

The parent of Hawaii’s largest electrical utility announced Monday that it intended to sell $500 million worth of new shares for $9.25 each. That sale happened Monday, and the company disclosed Tuesday that after underwriting discounts and commissions, HEI netted $485 million.

HEI issued new stock partly to help fund a pending settlement of claims over 2023’s Maui wildfire disaster. Hawaiian Electric has agreed to pay $1.99 billion over four years to settle claims.

HEI also has given underwriters in Monday’s stock sale an option to buy $75 million in additional new shares, and has a plan to sell up to $250 million in yet more new shares from time to time at prevailing market prices over the next three years.

In all, HEI stands to sell $825 million worth of new stock.

Shares of HEI closed at $9.90 Tuesday, down from $10.90 on Monday.