Tech View: Lockboxes — high-tech or not — ensure security

Being subject to a home burglary is not fun. I can attest to that. The lesson?

Among other things, stash your valuables in a safe or a lockbox. Seems like a common-sense solution, but I was too late to the game.

With the evolution of technology, lockboxes now employ features such as digital keypads, mobile apps, biometric scanners, radio- frequency identification (known as RFID) capability and even GPS tracking.

Do you need a big, expensive safe? No, this doesn’t have to be a costly proposition. If you don’t want to go electronic, there are some excellent products with mechanical locks.

I had the chance to look at several items for this column. The prices included were listed on Amazon during a recent search.

>> RAPID Safe Night Guard ($242): Resembling an alarm clock, I liken it to a “bedside safe.” It has a spring-assist drawer that slides open like an old- fashioned cash register. Wave the magic wand (in this case, an RFID tag that I stuck in my cellphone case) and voila, it opens instantly. Or, you can open it with a digital keypad. Very cool stuff. There’s room (3 by 10.5 by 12 inches) for your passport, your dad’s vintage Rolex watch (or if you’re a gun owner, your Glock). The unit, which weighs about 20 pounds, plugs into a wall socket. There’s a AAA battery backup if the power disappears — not an unknown occurrence in Hawaii. Made from 14-gauge steel, it has a heavy-duty (1,500- pound) steel lockdown security cable and two internal, hardened locking lugs. In addition to the RFID tag, you can also open it with a key or its keypad. What I really like about Night Guard is its “hidden in plain sight” quality. Even if the thief figures out it’s a safe, if you’ve got it cabled or anchored down, it’s not going to be easy to remove.

>> SnapSafe GlideVault ($219.99): This lockbox also has a slide-out tray that pops out like a cash register drawer. Likewise, the Glide­Vault falls into the “hidden in plain sight” category. Its sleek appearance is reminiscent of a desktop computer case, and it will fit into most offices or on a bookshelf without screaming “safe.” It utilizes a digital lock with a keypad, allowing users to set a personalized access code. The keypad is backlit, ensuring visibility even in low-light conditions. In addition to the electronic lock, the GlideVault includes a backup key in case of battery failure (or forgotten code). The interior dimensions are generous — 13.5 by 9.5 by 3.14 inches — and it has pre-drilled holes to anchor the box (which is highly recommended). The unit, which weighs about 25 pounds, is powered by four AAA batteries. This allows you to place the box just about anywhere in the house. You don’t have to rely on a wall plug, but you’ll need to keep an eye on the batteries. If the batteries fail, you can also open it with a power bank and a Micro-B USB port.

>> The Viking Security Safe VS-12SX ($239): This option is a traditional mechanical lockbox with a durable Simplex Lock 5 push-button mechanism; it is a widely used system that is simple, durable and reliable. This one is a counterintuitive tech solution because you don’t have to worry about power outages or dead batteries. (Just be certain to write down the combination!) You will, however, need 2 AA batteries for the internal LED light, but they won’t affect the locking system. Weighing in at 23 pounds, the lockbox has a heavy-duty (top-opening) lid with a gas-assisted strut. Dimensions are 10.2 by 12.5 by 4.2 inches, giving it more storage capacity than the Night Guard or the Glide­Vault. Viking provides lag bolts and batteries (which saves a trip to the hardware store) as well as a cable with a lock. Unlike the other two products, this one looks like a safe, so it is better to place it in a less obvious space than the bedroom. Experts suggest under the kitchen or bathroom sink, or in the pantry. Of course, you’ll want to bolt or cable it down. The lid’s interior has a steel shield to protect the Simplex Lock from forceful entry (say, with a hammer) from the outside. It’s sturdy in an old- fashioned way.

Rob Kay, a Honolulu-based writer, covers technology and sustainability for Tech View and is the creator of fijiguide.com. He can be reached at Robertfredkay@gmail.com.