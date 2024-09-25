Blangiardi puts his weight behind UH’s push to join the Pac-12

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi assembled a third-party group that has been lobbying for the University of Hawaii football team to gain admittance into the Pac-12 Conference.

“As mayor, I’m not supposed to cross a few lines,” Blangiardi told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser in a telephone interview. “But this is really important to our community.”

After the Pac-12 was gutted with 10 departures last year, holdovers Oregon State and Washington State have worked to restock the league.

On Sept. 11, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State announced their intent to secede from the Mountain West and join the Pac-12 in 2026. On Monday, Utah State also announced a move from the Mountain West, giving both conferences seven members. Eight football teams are needed to maintain FBS status and consideration for a playoff berth. UH has been a football-only member of the Mountain West since 2012.

A month ago, the third-party group initiated meetings with Pac-12 officials. Two weeks later, “I was concerned when the four schools announced (their departure from the Mountain West),” said Blangiardi, who was then told by the group, “we still have a chance. There are two more (spots in the Pac-12). Now there’s one.”

Blangiardi, who has no financial or negotiating stake, said Duane Kurisu agreed to underwrite the lobbying effort. Kurisu’s resume includes being chairman and CEO of Aio; real estate investor and owner of office buildings, shopping centers and industrial parks; and a minority owner of the San Francisco Giants.

The negotiating team includes:

>> Craig Thompson, who was commissioner for the first 24 years of the 25-year-old Mountain West.

>> Dan Guerrero, retired athletic director at UCLA. He has served as chairman of the selection committee for the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament.

>> Glenn Sugiyama, managing partner of Chicago-based Global Sports Practice, a sports consulting business with clients in 65 countries. According to the company, Forbes once described Sugiyama as “one of the most influential men in college athletics.”

Last year, the Mountain West’s 12 members signed a loyalty agreement. A Mountain West school that seceded a year or more ahead of June 30, 2026, would have to pay a steep exit fee. For 11 schools, that fee is $17 million. But as a football-only member, UH’s exit fee would be about $3.5 million.

Blangiardi said his group’s priority is for UH’s football team to receive a Pac-12 invitation. Whether UH’s other sports, most of which compete in the Big West, also would have to join would be left to the Pac-12’s terms and conditions.

Blangiardi is a former UH football player, coach and announcer. He is a member of the school’s Circle of Honor.

“We’re really fighting against all odds,” Blangiardi said. “But I don’t just want to roll over and say we couldn’t do anything. Never give up. No matter how tough the odds.”