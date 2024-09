Scoreboard – September 25, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Calendar

Today

AIR RIFLERY

OIA Eastern Division: Kahuku at

Roosevelt; Kaiser at Moanalua; Kalaheo at Kaimuki; Kailua at Kalani. Matches start at 3 p.m.

OIA Western Division: Nanakuli at

Waialua; Kapolei at Radford; Waianae at Leilehua; Waipahu at Campbell; Mililani at Pearl City. Matches start at 3 p.m.

BOWLING

ILH boys: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

SOCCER

College: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific, men at 4:30 p.m.; women at 7 p.m. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex main stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH girls: Varsity II: Damien vs. Maryknoll, 5 p.m. at Le Jardin; Hawaii Baptist at Le Jardin, 6:30 p.m. Varsity III, Hanalani at

St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; Assets vs. Christian Academy, 6:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s.

OIA East girls: Kaimuki at McKinley;

Castle at Kahuku; Kailua at Moanalua;

Farrington at Kalani; Kalaheo at Kaiser.

JV at 5 p.m., White and Varsity to follow.

THURSDAY

BOWLING

ILH girls: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

SOCCER

Big West women: CSU Bakersfield vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH girls: Varsity II, ‘Iolani at Sacred Hearts, 6 p.m. Varsity III, La Pietra at

Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.

OIA East girls: Anuenue at Roosevelt (White only at 5 p.m.).

OIA West girls: Nanakuli at Pearl City; Kapolei at Waianae; Mililani at Leilehua.

JV at 5 p.m., White and Varsity to follow. Campbell at Aiea (White at 5 p.m.; Varsity to follow); Waialua at Waipahu (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity to follow).

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Tuesday

Girls Varsity I

‘Iolani def. Mid-Pacific 25-22, 22-25, 25-12,

25-12

Girls Varsity II

‘Iolani def. University 16-25, 25-21, 25-12,

25-17.



OIA West

Tuesday

Girls Varsity

Campbell def. Radford 25-13, 25-15, 27-26

Girls White

Campbell def. Radford 21-9, 21-14

Girls JV

Campbell def. Radford 21-7, 21-12

OIA EAST

Monday

Girls Varsity

Castle def. Kaiser 25-18, 25-23, 25-22

Roosevelt def. Kailua 25-27, 21-25, 25-18,

25-19, 15-6

Kalaheo def. Kalani 25-21, 23-25, 25-21,

25-18

Kahuku def. Kaimuki 25-5, 25-5, 25-9

Girls White

Castle def. Kaiser 21-16, 21-12

Kailua def. Roosevelt 21-4, 21-10

Kalaheo def. Kalani 13-21, 21-14, 15-14

Kahuku def. Kaimuki 21-7, 21-10

Girls JV

Castle def. Kaiser 21-13, 14-21, 15-14

Kailua def. Roosevelt 21-17, 21-6

Kalaheo def. Kalani 21-8, 21-6

Kahuku def. Kaimuki 21-10, 21-15

BIIF

Monday

Girls Varsity

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Pahoa 25-8,

25-19, 25-9

Honoka‘a def. ‘Ehunuikaimalino 25-13,

25-17, 25-23

Girls JV

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Pahoa 25-12,

25-22

BOWLING

ILH

At Hickam Bowling Center

Tuesday

Girls Varsity

‘Iolani 3, Pacific Buddhist 0

Sacred Hearts 3, Island Pacific 0

Mid-Pacific 3, Damien 0

Punahou 3, Hawaii Baptist 0

Kamehameha 3, Hanalani 0

High game/series—Iol: Kaylie Bernhardt 152/438. PBA: Kahealani Gleason 127/357. SHA: Sophia Phillips 190/Katelyn Salcedo 479. IPA: Krislyn Elmore 144/347. MPI: Kelsey Oshiro 192/503. DMS:

Savannah Stephen 143/385. Pun: Dasha Nguyen 163/447. HBA: Taylor Lopiccolo 124/Vivien Wong 299. KS: Taylor Akau 180/457. Han: Charis Shimabukuro 177/502.

Girls JV

‘Iolani 3, Pacific Buddhist 0

Mid-Pacific 3, Damien 0

Kamehameha 3, Punahou Gold 0

Monday

Boys Varsity

Hanalani 3, Assets 0

‘Iolani 3, Saint Louis 0

Kamehameha 3, Damien 0

Punahou 2, Island Pacific 1

Hawaii Baptist 3, Maryknoll 0

High game/series—Han: Todd Dumlao 184/Michael Hong 521. Assets: Logan Rapp 129/342. Iol: Ezar Bentkowski 237/619. StL: Damien Vespoli 179/479. KS: Aiden Kahele 221/587. DMS: Aden Tyler 191/508. Pun: Jake Fujita 181/451. IPA: Tristan Bedford 191/504. HBA: Kameron Fujioka 266/637. Mary: Aidan Ilano 189/Jarren Yamashita 521.

Boys JV

‘Iolani 3, Saint Louis 0

Punahou Gold 3, Mid-Pacific 0

Kamehameha 3, Damien 0

Punahou Blue 2, Hanalani 1

Hawaii Baptist Black 3, Maryknoll 0

WATER POLO

ILH

Tuesday

Boys Varsity I

Punahou 15, Mid-Pacific 8. Goal

scorers—Pun: Nick Davidson 5, Puna Blair 4, Skyler Tjapkes 2, Blake Garlin 2, Kodai

Eskin, Makoa Cox. MPI: Rylind Butler 4,

Kainoa Joseph 2, Bailey Bhattacharyya, Finley Razee.

Kamehameha 11, ‘Iolani 5. Goal

scorers—KS: Akahai Hudgens 3, Broxton Quihano-Meehan 2, Caleb Wright, Jaxen Nishimura, Aina Kanoa-Wong, Kodi Kwan, Sonny Recca, Hako Hudgens. Iol: Nigel Palalay 3, WanHao Sun, Mateo Camp.

Boys Varsity II

Punahou 15, Mid-Pacific 5. Goal

scorers—Pun: Beck Kilpatrick 8, Lochlain Keenan 2, Ryder Watson 2, Zach Chu, Max Regala, Liam Martin. MPI: Wyatt

Morris, Xander Gurney, Logan Tom, Nikola Miocinovic, Jack Mitchell.

Kamehameha 10, ‘Iolani 2. Goal

scorers—KS: Keola Cabanilla 2, Oliko

Hudgens 2, Koali’i Kamai-Hudson 2,

Kahiau Stevens, Kamakoa Kaluhiwa,

Ammon Miyamoto, Teauva’a Rawlins-

Crivello. Iol: Marc Yoo, Kai Drews.