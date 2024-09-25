Warriors’ backup QBs Alejado, Sagapolutele remain ready

UH quarterback John-Keawe Sagapolutele threw during a practice before the season. He is bracketed as the No. 2 quarterback behind Brayden Schager.

Hawaii quarterback Micah Alejado, also bracketed as the No. 2 quarterback behind Brayden Schager, throws the ball during morning football practice, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Honolulu.

Every Friday practice during the season, the Hawaii football team works on its end game.

The object is for a quarterback and five receivers to go the length of the field in five passes. Last week, Micah Alejado’s fifth spiral led to a jubilant celebration in the end zone.

“That’s a great part of practice,” Alejado said. “Just to be able to finish off the day strong and finish off what we call the ‘perfect five.’ Finishing off perfect is good momentum going into Saturday’s game.”

It also was a boost for Alejado, a freshman who was elevated to starting quarterback Brayden Schager’s primary backup for Saturday’s game against Northern Iowa. Head coach Timmy Chang said Alejado and second-year freshman John-Keawe Sagapolutele are bracketed as No. 2 quarterbacks. But for that game, Alejado was scheduled to be summoned first if Schager suffered an injury.

“Me and Coach Timmy talked about it during the week,” Alejado said of his projected role. “I was prepared to go in if anything happened to Brayden. Knock on wood, I hope not. I’m prepared if my name is called.”

Schager appeared to aggravate an ankle when he barreled past two would-be tackles and smashed into defensive back JJ Dervil. Both players went to the turf, but Schager was the first to stand. Alejado took warmup tosses on the sideline, but Schager remained in the game. On UH’s final drive, Alejado and Sagapolutele took turns at quarterback.

“It was good to use both of them,” Chang said. “They’re both new to college football. We prepared both of them. They did a good job during the week.”

Sagapolutele did not play while redshirting last season. He took three snaps in the opener against Delaware State and four against Northern Iowa. He has yet to throw a pass.

Sagapolutele and Alejado are close friends, and both welcome the competition. “It keeps us on our toes,” Sagapolutele said. “It reminds us to keep working every day. Nothing’s given to you. You have to work for it.”

The NCAA allows a player to appear in up to four regular-season games and still maintain his redshirt status. Alejado played four snaps in his NCAA debut.

“We’re still early in the season,” Alejado said. “If my name’s called, my name’s called. If I have to go in and play more than four games, I’m willing to do whatever I can for the team’s success.”

Alejado appears to have made the adjustment from high school, where he led Bishop Gorman to a national title last year. He graduated early to enroll in UH’s spring semester and then participate in the Warriors’ offseason program and spring ball.

Listed at 5 feet 10 and 180 pounds, Alejado is able to navigate defenses with his knowledge of the offense, receivers’ tendencies and manipulating defenses’ tells.

“I’m not passing the eye test a lot, but it doesn’t affect me ever since I stepped on the field,” Alejado said. “I feel I’m able to perform on the field despite everything everybody says. Just being able to keep that chip on my shoulder, just being able to perform.”