Corrections: Sept. 26

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@ staradvertiser.com.

>> Two main sources of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s funding for fiscal year 2026 are local taxes and federal funding. A Page A1 story Saturday omitted the federal contribution.

>> John Witeck is a board member of the Hawaii Workers Center. A Page A12 “Off the news” item Tuesday used an incorrect first name.