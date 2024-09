Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani reacts on Sept. 19 to a standing ovation after hitting his 50th home run of the season against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park.

The picture of Shohei Ohtani in the Star-Advertiser on Sept. 20 was remarkable in many ways. He became the first player in Major League Baseball history to record a 50-50 season — 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases. He was 6-for-6 at the plate with three home runs, two stolen bases and 10 RBIs. And he did it in the opponent’s stadium.

What was odd about the picture? None of the fans were holding a phone to record the event. They were awestruck as Ohtani waved to them. They were waving to him, recognizing the greatness in the man. They were reveling in the moment. Baseball fans know you don’t need to record it. They drank it all in like a fine wine.

In this age of recording everything and social media, it’s nice to know a few traditions, values and principles still exist.

Robert K Soberano

Moiliili

