Gidget Ruscetta, chief operating officer of Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children, speaks in response to the second strike notice from the Hawai‘i Nurses’ Association during a news conference on Sept. 4.

I am getting sick and tired of seeing the COO of Kapi’olani Medical Center, Gidget Ruscetta. She represents the hospital, but clearly lies for public consumption. She and her administration cannot be trusted. For months during the negotiations, she said she “tremendously” valued Kapi‘olani’s nurses.

Until now.

Now, we see that she and her fellow administrators have forgotten how much they value their nurses by locking them out of their jobs caring for their patients.

The rhetoric has changed, too. Now, Ruscetta says the nurses’ recent actions show they don’t care for patients. After police arrested a handful of activists blocking a driveway, she said, “What happened today was disruptive and dangerous for our patients, staff and community.”

What bull.

The real dangers are Ruscetta and her administrators, who have delayed well-deserved raises for their loyal employees and violated nursing standards on staffing and quality care.

Joel Fischer

Waialae

