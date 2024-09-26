Letter: Trump attracts, exposes dregs of U.S. electorate

I disagree that Trump is “amoral,” suggesting he has no morality or that he is neutral about morality. I first became aware of him when I happened across “The Apprentice,” and was instantly revolted. He is an egotistical born liar whose only thoughts are for himself. At that time I saw him as pure evil, thought of him as a bad joke and gave it no further thought. Then he ran for and became president.

The only good thing about his campaign is that it brought out all the evil people that we have in this country. It devastates me. I never thought that his level of evil could be so widespread.

I can be thankful that he brought an immediate awareness to how corrupt our once beautiful country has become, and the urgent need to fix it.

John Hoover

Kailua

