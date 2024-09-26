Letter: Use common sense to avoid e-bike injuries

A 13-year-old boy lost control of his e-bike and crashed on Kailua Road on Tuesday.

Common sense about the inherent dangers of unregulated e-bike usage has apparently left the building for all the parents who have oversight of their adolescent kids, and state and city officials who have sway to eventually bar these vehicles from sidewalks and roadways. This includes adult voters.

I pray that no pain or suffering will befall parents who might have to bear witness to a child hurt from an e-bike Christmas gift this upcoming holiday season.

Byron Kaneshiro

Wahiawa

