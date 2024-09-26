Letter: Vote with your head, not with fleeting feelings

I’m baffled at how many people here will drive off the cliff by voting for Kamala Harris based solely on her gender and race, and a dislike of Donald Trump. I will vote for Trump solely on policy and his past record as president.

Under Trump, people had more money in their pockets, housing was more affordable, food was cheaper, gas was cheaper and the economy was better. Harris is part of the current administration that is responsible for high inflation, illegal immigration, fentanyl deaths, human trafficking and needless death of American citizens at the hands of criminals.

People should vote with their brains and not with their feelings. Feelings come and go, that is not a reasonable way to vote.

Richard Kawelo

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter