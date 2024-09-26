Kokua Line: When will Kaneohe dog park open?

Question: When will they officially open the dog park by the golf course in Kaneohe?

Answer: The city hopes by the end of the year. You are one of several readers asking, as Windward Oahu dog owners have worked on this project for years. Here’s an update from Nate Serota, spokesperson for Parks and Rec:

“The Honolulu De­partment of Parks and Recreation and Council member Esther Kia‘aina are finalizing the easement agreement with Bayview Golf Course for access to Kahua O Waikalua Park in Kane‘ohe. We are also working with them to realign the adjacent 7th hole to minimize golf balls entering the future park.

“During that time, park staff have conducted a variety of repairs to the park’s fencing, pavement, and water fountains, along with trimming the trees and improving the ground conditions.

“The hope is to open the park, and the off-leash dog park, before the end of this year.

“We will certainly make a public announcement once this park and its facilities are ready to welcome park users. Mahalo to the Windward Dog Park Hui and community for their patience while we worked to get this much-anticipated facility ready for the public.”

The Windward Dog Park Hui, a nonprofit group that has organized this project and raised money for years to make it a reality, posted an update to its website last week, emphasizing that although the dog park appears nearly complete, it is not yet open. The group’s Sept. 18 update described recent progress toward getting the easement, but said a precise opening date has not been finalized.

“In the meantime, we ask to PLEASE refrain from using the park until it officially opens. The City & County tell us that doing so before the opening is trespassing. We are pretty close to making this long-awaited dream come true and look forward to delivering more good news! Mahalo, The Windward Dog Park Hui.”

To learn more about this project, including about the need to continue to raise money to help complete, maintain and operate the dog park, go to windwarddogparkhui.org.

The group has raised significant funds to cover the costs of realigning hole No. 7, which should prevent errant golf balls from being hit into the dog park and resolve safety concerns for patrons of the dog park and of the golf course, the website says, noting that city funds cannot be used to pay for the realignment.

Q: What is the number to call to report an abandoned vehicle? I need a phone number not an app.

A: To report an abandoned or derelict vehicle to Honolulu’s municipal government, call 808-768-2530 during regular business hours. Be ready to provide the vehicle’s description (make, model, color, etc.), license number, and location address or nearest cross streets, according to the city’s Department of Customer Services.

There’s also an online form where you can report this information, web1.hnl.info/pav. It explains that “an abandoned vehicle is a vehicle parked on public roadways that has not been attended to for more than 24 hours. A derelict vehicle is a vehicle parked on public roadways that is missing major components” and therefore inoperable.

Mahalo

I saw on the news that Hank’s Haute Dogs is closing soon. So sad! I want to thank everyone there for having such a great, fun place. Mahalo for many years of great service and great food! You will be missed! — A reader

(Hank’s Haute Dogs, at 324 Coral Street in Kakaako, is set to close Oct. 17. Opened 17 years ago by Henry “Hank” Adaniya, the restaurant won raves for its unique hot dogs, as well as for its burgers and fries.)

