Lawmaker, advocates urge reopening of animal cruelty case
COURTESY PHOTO
A state lawmaker and animal advocates are urging Honolulu police and the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney to reopen an animal cruelty case connected to the death of a 14-year-old terrier mix named Max. They have secured 324 signatures for an online petition urging Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Scotty Hu to reopen the case.
