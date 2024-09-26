Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, September 26, 2024 78° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Lawmaker, advocates urge reopening of animal cruelty case

By Peter Boylan

Today Updated 10:58 p.m.

Crime in Hawaii

COURTESY PHOTO A state lawmaker and animal advocates are urging Honolulu police and the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney to reopen an animal cruelty case connected to the death of a 14-year-old terrier mix named Max. They have secured 324 signatures for an online petition urging Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Scotty Hu to reopen the case.
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY PHOTO

A state lawmaker and animal advocates are urging Honolulu police and the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney to reopen an animal cruelty case connected to the death of a 14-year-old terrier mix named Max. They have secured 324 signatures for an online petition urging Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Scotty Hu to reopen the case.

COURTESY PHOTO A state lawmaker and animal advocates are urging Honolulu police and the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney to reopen an animal cruelty case connected to the death of a 14-year-old terrier mix named Max. They have secured 324 signatures for an online petition urging Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Scotty Hu to reopen the case.
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY PHOTO

A state lawmaker and animal advocates are urging Honolulu police and the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney to reopen an animal cruelty case connected to the death of a 14-year-old terrier mix named Max. They have secured 324 signatures for an online petition urging Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Scotty Hu to reopen the case.

COURTESY PHOTO A state lawmaker and animal advocates are urging Honolulu police and the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney to reopen an animal cruelty case connected to the death of a 14-year-old terrier mix named Max. They have secured 324 signatures for an online petition urging Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Scotty Hu to reopen the case.
COURTESY PHOTO A state lawmaker and animal advocates are urging Honolulu police and the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney to reopen an animal cruelty case connected to the death of a 14-year-old terrier mix named Max. They have secured 324 signatures for an online petition urging Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Scotty Hu to reopen the case.