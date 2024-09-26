Lawmaker, advocates urge reopening of animal cruelty case

A state lawmaker and animal advocates are urging Honolulu police and the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney to reopen an animal cruelty case connected to the death of a 14-year-old terrier mix named Max. They have secured 324 signatures for an online petition urging Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Scotty Hu to reopen the case.

A state lawmaker and animal advocates are urging Honolulu police and the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney to reopen an animal cruelty case connected to the death of a 14-year-old terrier mix named Max. They have secured 324 signatures for an online petition urging Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Scotty Hu to reopen the case.

A state lawmaker and animal advocates are urging Honolulu police and the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney to reopen an animal cruelty case connected to the death of a 14-year-old terrier mix named Max.

Chantell Moniz, one of Max’s four owners, who adopted him Aug. 10 while he was on life support, has secured 324 signatures for an online petition urging Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Scotty Hu to reopen the case.

“Eli Loli BEAT AND STRANGLED lil Max for about a decade before Hinas Legacy intervened,” reads the part of the petition. “In the beautiful state of Hawaii, we should not tolerate such maltreatment of any of our living beings. A precedent needs to be set to ensure that incidents like Max’s are treated with the seriousness they deserve, and justice is served.”

Video posted to the social media platforms managed by @808viral allegedly shows Loli beating Max and choking Max with his leash on several occasions. Max lived on Liholiho Street in Honolulu while he was abused.

“There was 100 pages of statements and evidence including video,” read the caption online posted May 22, calling for the case to be reopened and the evidence reviewed. “…We could only show some of the footage because it was too graphic and had to ask someone else to edit it because it was too upsetting!”

Moniz told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that it is not easy to “talk about Max without getting quite emotional.”

“Max came to us emotionally broken, and spiritually defeated. His last day with his abuser he showed no response to the abuse anymore. Max was ready to let go of life,” said Moniz, who said Max could barely walk, eat or stand without help. “I cared for him during his last days … his last week of his life he was surrounded with love by many near and far. Myself and three other women from our organization adopted him. We gave him the best weekend he had ever had.”

Max died Aug. 12, and that day Moniz and her team at Hina’s Legacy Rescue Foundation, a nonprofit organization “striving to amplify animal welfare” in Hawaii, filed a cruelty to animals in the second- degree complaint with the Honolulu Police Department.

“The dog owner was issued a citation for second- degree cruelty to animals,” Sarah Yoro, HPD spokesperson, told the Star-Advertiser. “He appeared in court, where the case was dismissed without prejudice.”

The case was dismissed without prejudice Sept. 17, meaning prosecutors may refile charges against Loli if new evidence emerges.

The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney does not discuss matters that have not been charged nor does it disclose the existence of or status of investigations.

“Without being specific to this case, our office does move to dismiss cases without prejudice when it may appear that follow-up may be necessary in order to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt, or when it may appear that other charges may be more appropriate, whether misdemeanor or felony,” said Cheryl E. Inouye, a department spokesperson.

In a letter sent Tuesday to Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm, state Rep. Darius K. Kila, who represents Honokai Hale, Nanakuli and Maili, wrote that he was “appalled” by the video evidence and that Loli “brutally abused his dog, Max, for a decade, including beating and strangling Max.”

“There is video substantiating this abuse. However, despite all of the evidence against Mr. Loli, Deputy Prosecutor Scotty Hu subsequently dismissed the dog abuse case against Mr. Loli,” wrote Kila, who cited HRS § 711-1108.5, cruelty to animals in the first degree, a Class C felony, and listed the law’s criteria. “It appears that Mr. Loli is in violation of (the statute) and the case against Mr. Loli should be reopened and prosecuted. I don’t know what the reasons Deputy Prosecutor Hu had in dismissing the case against Mr. Loli, but with the evidence against Mr. Loli, I encourage you and Deputy Prosecutor Hu to reopen the animal abuse case against Mr. Loli.”

Brandy Shimabukuro, spokesperson for the Hawaiian Humane Society, told the Star-Advertiser that in “horrendous cases like these, time is of the essence.”

“If you see something in your community, please report it immediately. First-hand witness accounts are critical to building cases that lead to justice,” said Shimabukuro. “Mahalo to this animal-loving community for caring so deeply, being a voice for the voiceless and for your vigilance.”

There have been 47 cases of animal cruelty handled by Honolulu police this year as of Monday, compared to 73 last year, according to HPD statistics.

According to the Hawaiian Humane Society’s annual report, they received 5,073 complaints about animal issues, including abuse, during the 2023 fiscal year.

Hawaiian Humane Society’s investigators investigate “tips of potential animal cruelty and abuse.”

“Our officers specialize in animal law enforcement and criminal justice. We are the only authority outside of HPD that can rescue animals and investigate cruelty on behalf of the City & County of Honolulu,” according HHS. “We walk a fine line between education, advocacy, and enforcement, using an outreach-based approach for animal welfare. Often, we find that where the laws fall short, our influence as advisors and partners with pet owners yields positive results.”

—

>> Members of the public may report suspected animal cruelty, abuse, neglect and abandonment to a dispatch line at 808-356-2250 or online at HawaiianHumane.org/report-animal-cruelty.

>> Anonymous tips also can be submitted via Animal Crimestoppers at 808-955-8300

Kila Letter Animal Abuse by Honolulu Star-Advertiser