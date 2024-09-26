Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Pupukea home that erodes into ocean spurs legal action

By Victoria Budiono

Today Updated 10:41 p.m.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A man picks through debris in the remains of a house that collapsed onto the beach and into the ocean.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

A man picks through debris in the remains of a house that collapsed onto the beach and into the ocean.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Witnesses were stunned as a portion of the home crumbled just before noon Tuesday.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Witnesses were stunned as a portion of the home crumbled just before noon Tuesday.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Sandbags on the shoreline are seen near the remains of the house that collapsed. City lifeguards have cordoned off the beach near the damaged house.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Sandbags on the shoreline are seen near the remains of the house that collapsed. City lifeguards have cordoned off the beach near the damaged house.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Onlookers Wednesday examined a house that partially collapsed onto the beach and into the ocean below on Tuesday.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Onlookers Wednesday examined a house that partially collapsed onto the beach and into the ocean below on Tuesday.

