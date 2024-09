UH quarterback Jake Farrell says his “goal is to play, but after that, I want to help the team any way I can.”

During University of Hawaii football games, quarterback Jake Farrell might be found on the sidelines but he is hardly sidelined.

The fifth-year senior has taken the lead as a “player-coach,” offering observations to head coach Timmy Chang and serving as a whisperer to starting quarterback Brayden Schager and freshmen John-Keawe Sagapolutele and Micah Alejado.

“He’s really gotten to a role of wanting to help,” Chang said of Farrell, who has played in one of 52 games during his UH career. “He told me, ‘Hey, coach, I feel I have a lot of value and I can help in other ways.’ He’s chosen to help in communicating to receivers. He takes notes. He communicates ideas. Even in the game, he throws ideas in my head. I appreciate that about him. Everybody has value, and Jake brings his value. That’s what I love about that guy.”

Farrell, who was a standout quarterback at Notre Dame Prep in Scottsdale, Ariz., joined the Warriors as a walk-on in 2020. He was on the scout offense during Todd Graham’s two seasons as head coach.

The summer ahead of the 2022 season, Chang’s first as head coach at his alma mater, Farrell earned a scholarship. But while he ascended to the travel roster, he did not unseat housemate Schager for the starting job. Sagapolutele, who redshirted in 2023, and Alejado, who joined in January, are now listed as co-No. 2 quarterbacks behind Schager. Farrell eased into the role of peer mentor.

“It’s all about perspective,” Farrell said. “I could be in a lot worse situations. I’m trying to play first and foremost. If not, I want to help in other ways and have a positive attitude about it. A lot of people nowadays in college football have a real negative attitude if they don’t play. I’m grateful to be here and grateful to be part of this team.”

Sagapolutele said: “We look at Jake as a coach we can talk to who’s not a coach. He knows a lot. He’s very smart. He’s been here a long time. He has a lot of knowledge to instill on me and Micah.”

Farrell has helped Sagapolutele and Alejado visualize situations and solutions. “Just adjusting to things of the unknown,” Farrell said. “Sometimes you can’t predict what will happen. Just getting them prepared for what could happen.”

Farrell said he also offers a “player’s perspective” to Schager. He also reminds Schager to block out “the outside noise. He’s done well with that. He stays humble and he stays within the offense.”

Farrell grew up in Arizona, but his passion for football — and the Steelers — came from his Pittsburgh-reared parents.

“I grew up watching Ben Roethlisberger,” Farrell said of the former Steeler quarterback. “He was kind of my idol growing up. It’s been awesome. That’s where my passion for the game came from. My mom and dad are huge football fans. They moved from Pittsburgh before I was born. I wasn’t allowed to be a Cardinals fan.”

His father owns a restaurant, where Farrell worked during high school and summer breaks. His mother is a real estate agent.

“They’re two hard-working parents who do everything to provide for me,” Farrell said. “I’m grateful. They gave me an opportunity to come out here.”

His parents’ work ethic and passion for football have led to Farrell’s new role.

“I’ve seen a lot of football over the years,” Farrell said. “I’ve seen a lot of offenses through two head coaches and four different offensive coordinators (at UH). If I’m not on the field, I want to help in other ways. I don’t want to stand on the sideline doing nothing. Obviously, my goal is to play, but after that, I want to help the team any way I can.”