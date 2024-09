Scoreboard – Sept. 26, 2024

CALENDAR

TODAY

BOWLING

ILH girls: 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

SOCCER

Big West women: CSU Bakersfield vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH girls: Varsity II, ‘Iolani at Sacred Hearts, 6 p.m. Varsity III, La Pietra at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.

OIA East girls: Anuenue at Roosevelt (White only at 5 p.m.).

OIA West girls: Nanakuli at Pearl City; Kapolei at Waianae; Mililani at Leilehua. JV at 5 p.m., White and Varsity to follow. Campbell at Aiea (White at 5 p.m.; Varsity to follow); Waialua at Waipahu (JV at 5 p.m.; Varsity to follow).

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

ILH Division I: Pac-Five at ‘Iolani, 3:15 p.m. OIA Open Division: Waipahu at Kapolei, 7:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: UC Irvine vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH girls: Varsity I, ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6:15 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 6:30 p.m.

Varsity II, Le Jardin at Punahou I-AA, 5 p.m.; Damien at Hawaii Baptist, 6:15 p.m.; University at Maryknoll, 6:15 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Wednesday

Girls Varsity II

Damien def. Maryknoll 25-20, 26-24, 18-25, 21-25, 15-11

Girls JV II

Le Jardin def. ‘Iolani 26-24, 22-25, 25-15

Maryknoll def. Damien 23-25, 25-18, 25-20

Tuesday

Girls Varsity I

Kamehameha def. Punahou 25-17, 25-15, 25-14

Girls Varsity III

Island Pacific def. St. Andrew’s 25-20, 25-23, 25-20

Hawaiian Mission def. Assets 25-21, 25-9, 25-11

Hanalani def. Christian Academy 25-14, 25-15, 25-14

Punahou def. Sacred Hearts 25-20, 25-27, 25-17, 25-22

OIA EAST

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Kahuku def. Castle 21-16, 21-8

Girls White

Kahuku def. Castle 21-15, 19-21, 15-7

Girls JV

Kahuku def. Castle 25-13, 25-18, 25-23

OIA WEST

Tuesday

Girls Varsity

Mililani def. Pearl City 25-15, 25-16, 25-16

Girls White

Mililani def. Pearl City 21-5, 21-12

Girls JV

Mililani def. Pearl City 21-14, 21-11

BIIF

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Hawaii Prep def. ‘Ehunuikaimalino 25-4, 25-11, 25-5

BOWLING

ILH

At Hickam Bowling Center

Wednesday

Boys Varsity

Kamehameha 3, Maryknoll 0

Hawaii Baptist 2, Hanalani 1

Saint Louis 2, Punahou 1

Damien 3, Assets 0

‘Iolani 2, Mid-Pacific 1

High game/series—KS: Aiden Kahele 233/James Park 537. Mary: Jarren Yamashita 207/532. HBA: Eddy Vallesteros 234/610. Han: Ethan Dumlao 222/543. StL: Ryder Arakawa 199/502. Pun: Tanner Iwashita 190/491. DMS: Jaythan Bucacas 190/535. Assets: Colby Oshiro 201/504. Iol: Ezar Bentkowski 232/618. MPI: Kaz Yamada 274/665.

Boys JV

Kamehameha 3, Maryknoll 0

Hanalani 3, Punahou Gold 0

Hawaii Baptist Black 3, Hawaii Baptist Gold 0

Punahou Blue 2, Saint Louis 1

‘Iolani 2, Mid-Pacific 1

SOCCER

COLLEGE

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium

Wedneday

Men

Hawaii Pacific 2, Chaminade 1.

Goal scorers—HPU: Dylan Barreria (36:42, PK), Ethan Farrar (73:19). CU: Ian Garcia (88:55)

SOFTBALL

MAKUA ALII

Wednesday

Yankees 70’s 14, Kupuna Kane 7

Fat Fats 70’s 13, Makules 12

Ho’O Ikaika 18, Sons of Hawaii 13

Hui Ohana 23, Go Deep 7

Golden Eagles 15, Islanders 6

P.H. Shipyard 16, Yankees 6

Action 9, Firehouse 8

Na Kahuna 16, Lokahi 10

Waipio 15, Kool Katz 8

Zen 8, Na Pueo 7

Fat Katz 22, Praise The Lord 4

Aikane 21, Bad Company 9

Hawaiians 11, Sportsmen 9