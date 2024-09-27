Letter: Business mindset doesn’t fit service organizations

It was often said, “Such and such should be run like a business.” But this has been the root of too many of society’s failures. At one time, the business model meant efficiency with minimum waste. But business is a transaction, and quid pro quo is at its foundation. Success in business is too often measured in getting as much as one can. That’s called making a profit.

Some institutions, like services, should never be run on a business model. Service is about giving. Success in a service model is measured in how much good one does. People in those institutions are following a calling. Schools are one, government and health care are further examples.

At some point the profit model won out over the service model. People don’t seem to be as willing to give without getting. When business takes over some services, people start to get less.

Cyrus Won

Palolo

