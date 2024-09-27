Letter: Hawaii not in situation to host mass migration

Heidi Earlywine, right, gives comfort to Myriam Joseph outside the Premier English Evangelical Haitian Springfield, Ohio church on Sept. 15. The Haitian church as received threats since the area attracted national scrutiny after conservative figures, including former President Donald Trump and his running mate Sen. JD Vance, spread debunked claims that Haitians in the community were stealing and eating people’s pets.

I am appalled at the well-meaning but ignorant suggestion recently made to invite, carte blanche, Haitians, Mexican, Chinese or any questionable and “undocumented” citizens to Hawaii (“Hawaii should welcome embattled Ohio Haitians,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Sept. 18). How many people of all ethnic backgrounds, including neglected veterans in Hawaii, continue to be homeless?

A careful look at our current political system reveals rampant corruption in both parties. Hawaii has been reeling since the overthrow of Queen Liliuokalani, and the biggest land grab in Hawaiian history, to the current dearth of land and opportunity, which forces most locals to relocate off island to this day. It is we who must ask, who really runs our government? Who uses presidents and media to voice covert agendas through emotional persuasion and cleverly manipulated fact checking systems?

May we pray to see and hear the real truth as events unfold in the near future.

Maile Orme

Kaunakakai, Molokai

