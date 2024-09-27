Letter: Hawaii not in situation to host mass migration
THE ENQUIRER / USA TODAY NETWORK VIA IMAGN IMAGES
Heidi Earlywine, right, gives comfort to Myriam Joseph outside the Premier English Evangelical Haitian Springfield, Ohio church on Sept. 15. The Haitian church as received threats since the area attracted national scrutiny after conservative figures, including former President Donald Trump and his running mate Sen. JD Vance, spread debunked claims that Haitians in the community were stealing and eating people’s pets.