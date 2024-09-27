Letter: Illegal guns crush social fabric, business and lives

A revolver is processed after being received by Honolulu Police Department during a gun buyback event.

Practically every day, one reads about a shooting someplace in the islands. It’s not safe anymore to be out and about in a public place or while driving.

I don’t know where people are getting these weapons or how can they afford them. If bought legally and used properly for legal reasons, fine. But for illegal reasons? Revenge? Robbery? To prove you’re a big man? Whatever happened to plain old Kalihi-style duke outs with no weapons, just you and the other guy? No shame.

Honestly, it’s going to be like pandemic times, everyone staying home to be safe. Who then will suffer the most? Businesses. All because some idiot has a gun.

So, you bad guys, enough already. If you happen to talk to someone wise, listen to them and turn your life around. Living with others in prison ain’t summer camp.

Charlene Aoki

Kaimuki

