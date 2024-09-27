Letter: More traffic enforcement a must for Lunalilo Street

Come on Honolulu Police Department, it’s time to step up, do your job and protect the drivers on Lunalilo Street. Every day at 4 p.m., I come down Kewalo Street and turn right onto Lunalilo and then merge into the middle lane. There are usually several cars that get in the left lane, which has a solid white line preventing them from crossing back. Well not really, because several cars cut over to the middle lane right in front of the post office. Not only is it an illegal lane change, but it is very dangerous because we also have cars legally changing from the right lane.

HPD could make a fortune for the city by ticketing these rude, disrespectful drivers. If our drivers have lost the aloha spirit, then it is time for police to teach them right from wrong.

Frankie L. Ruggles-Quinabo

Makiki

