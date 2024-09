One of of two finalists for the next University of Hawaii system president, Wendy Hensel answers questions during a public forum at UH-Hilo on Tuesday.

Data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) can elevate the University of Hawaii, UH presidential finalist Wendy Hensel said Tuesday at a UH-Hilo forum, framing them as powerful tools for improving student engagement and valuable tech skills for students.

AI “is the new electricity,” Hensel said. “… And there is a premium for employers to bring in employees who understand how to utilize that technology.” One of two finalists under consideration by the UH Board of Regents to replace President David Lassner, Hensel is currently the City University of New York’s executive vice chancellor and university provost.