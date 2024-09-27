Crew demolishing partially collapsed North Shore home
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The partially collased beachfront home at 59-147 Ke Nui Road in Pupukea began to be demolished Thursday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Mia Qureshi, 7, climbed a lava wall along Ke Nui Road to catch a glimpse of the demolition.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Demolition began Thursday on the beachfront home at 59-147 Ke Nui Road in Pupukea, which partially collapsed onto the beach and into the ocean Tuesday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A worker collected errant debris from the beach as the home was razed.