Crew demolishing partially collapsed North Shore home

A worker collected errant debris from the beach as the home was razed.

Demolition began Thursday on the beachfront home at 59-147 Ke Nui Road in Pupukea, which partially collapsed onto the beach and into the ocean Tuesday.

Mia Qureshi, 7, climbed a lava wall along Ke Nui Road to catch a glimpse of the demolition.

The partially collased beachfront home at 59-147 Ke Nui Road in Pupukea began to be demolished Thursday.

Demolition began Thursday afternoon on the property at 59-147 Ke Nui Road by Sunset Beach that had started to erode into the ocean.

State Rep. Sean Quinlan (D, Waialua-Haleiwa-Punaluu) clarified that the demolition is solely the responsibility of the homeowner, Joshua VanEmmerik, with no involvement from the state or use of taxpayer dollars.

VanEmmerik was required to partner with a contractor and is being held accountable for the work.

The homeowner was not reachable for comment.

The demolition began around 2 p.m. Thursday, lasting about two to three hours, with plans to resume today.

The city’s Department of Planning and Permitting issued an emergency demolition permit to allow the work to proceed.

“Understanding the immediate health-safety situation of the failing structure on Ke Nui Rd., DPP has been working with the landowner and his contractor to quickly demolish the structure to prevent it from further falling onto the beach and into the ocean,” DPP Director Dawn Takeuchi Apuna said in an email. “We appreciate the landowner and contractor’s cooperation and will continue to monitor the situation.”

Denise Antolini, a Pupu_kea resident and environmental attorney who was on-site Thursday, said the contractors were “efficient” and “seemed like they knew what they were doing.”

“It’s absolutely encouraging to see the DPP director act quickly. It’s the right thing to do,” Antolini said.

Antolini recalled touring the property earlier this year when it was listed on Zillow for over $1 million.

The agent mentioned the property’s erosion issues and showed her a drawing of potential engineering solutions, noting that the responsibility would fall on her as the buyer, not the current owner.

Although the listing has been removed, the property still appears on the website, and the overview states, “Please note the ocean side of the property has experienced erosion. The owner has completed $50,000 beach stabilization and is currently seeking a permanent solution from DLNR along with neighboring properties.”

Antolini stated that it’s entirely fair for the homeowner to be held fully accountable for the damage caused by the property.

“He had knowledge when he bought it, or else he didn’t do his due diligence,” she said. “As the erosion got worse, he violated the laws that protect our coastal resources.”

Although the demolition and debris cleanup, as well as addressing the cesspools for safety reasons, might take some time, Antolini expressed overall gratitude to the DPP for acting swiftly to help resolve the situation.

According to the city, no emergency demolition permits have previously been issued for similar coastal properties.

Typically, emergency work — actions needed to prevent further damage or threats to life, health or property — can begin without a permit if approved by DPP, as long as an application is submitted the following day.

The state Department of Health told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that without permission from the property owner, the DOH Wastewater Branch, in collaboration with the Attorney General’s Office, has sought a court order to allow DOH staff to enter and inspect the homeowner’s cesspool.

DOH said it is “hopeful” that inspection can take place by this week.