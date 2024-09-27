Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Crew demolishing partially collapsed North Shore home

By Victoria Budiono

Today Updated 12:12 a.m.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Demolition began Thursday afternoon on the property at 59-147 Ke Nui Road by Sunset Beach that had started to erode into the ocean.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The partially collased beachfront home at 59-147 Ke Nui Road in Pupukea began to be demolished Thursday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Mia Qureshi, 7, climbed a lava wall along Ke Nui Road to catch a glimpse of the demolition.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Demolition began Thursday on the beachfront home at 59-147 Ke Nui Road in Pupukea, which partially collapsed onto the beach and into the ocean Tuesday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A worker collected errant debris from the beach as the home was razed.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

