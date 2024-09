From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Fabiola Zamora converted a penalty kick at 78:21 to lift the Hawaii women’s soccer team to a 1-0 victory over CSU Bakersfield on Thursday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

The PK was set up after a Roadrunners player was called for a handball in the box.

Kennedy Justin made one save for the Rainbow Wahine (6-6, 2-0), while Hollee Hercik had three for the Roadrunners (2-8-1, 0-1).

Hawaii, which has won four games in a row, will next play at Cal State Northridge on Thursday.