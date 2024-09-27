Hawaii’s premier long-distance paddling events return for the first time since 2019
KYLE SAKAMOTO / KSAKAMOTO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Na Hoapili O Ke Kai, in its first year in OHCRA, will enter Sunday’s race. Crew member Jazmine Akamu said she has looked forward to paddling in the Na Wahine O Ke Kai since she was a sixth grader at Aiea Elementary School.
KYLE SAKAMOTO / KSAKAMOTO@STARADVERTISER.COM
“Canoe paddling is Hawaii’s sport,” said Luana Froiseth, the race director of the Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association, which is overseeing both events. “These two races combine people from all over the world. This is how we share our culture. For a lot of us this is like the Olympics.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019
Team Bradley’S Ka’ulu Lu’uwai, Claire Ing, Andrea Moller, Coral Mariano, Lauren Spalding and steersman Lori Nakamura celebrate after crossing the finish line to win the Na Wahine O Ke Kai from Molokai to Oahu in 2019.
STAR-ADVERTISER FILE / 2019
Hula dancers helped celebrate the Na Wahine O Ke Kai in Waikiki in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic and Lahaina wildfires put the event on hold.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019
Team Bradley paddlers Ka’ulu Lu’uwai, Claire Ing, Andrea Moller, Coral Mariano, Lauren Spalding and steersman Lori Nakamura won the Na Wahine O Ke Kai from Molokai to Oahu in 2019.