Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, September 27, 2024 79° Today's Paper

Sports

Hawaii’s premier long-distance paddling events return for the first time since 2019

By Kyle Sakamoto

Today Updated 12:13 a.m.

Editors' Picks

KYLE SAKAMOTO / KSAKAMOTO@STARADVERTISER.COM Na Hoapili O Ke Kai, in its first year in OHCRA, will enter Sunday’s race. Crew member Jazmine Akamu said she has looked forward to paddling in the Na Wahine O Ke Kai since she was a sixth grader at Aiea Elementary School.
1/5
Swipe or click to see more

KYLE SAKAMOTO / KSAKAMOTO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Na Hoapili O Ke Kai, in its first year in OHCRA, will enter Sunday’s race. Crew member Jazmine Akamu said she has looked forward to paddling in the Na Wahine O Ke Kai since she was a sixth grader at Aiea Elementary School.

KYLE SAKAMOTO / KSAKAMOTO@STARADVERTISER.COM “Canoe paddling is Hawaii’s sport,” said Luana Froiseth, the race director of the Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association, which is overseeing both events. “These two races combine people from all over the world. This is how we share our culture. For a lot of us this is like the Olympics.
2/5
Swipe or click to see more

KYLE SAKAMOTO / KSAKAMOTO@STARADVERTISER.COM

“Canoe paddling is Hawaii’s sport,” said Luana Froiseth, the race director of the Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association, which is overseeing both events. “These two races combine people from all over the world. This is how we share our culture. For a lot of us this is like the Olympics.

STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019 Team Bradley’S Ka’ulu Lu’uwai, Claire Ing, Andrea Moller, Coral Mariano, Lauren Spalding and steersman Lori Nakamura celebrate after crossing the finish line to win the Na Wahine O Ke Kai from Molokai to Oahu in 2019.
3/5
Swipe or click to see more

STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019

Team Bradley’S Ka’ulu Lu’uwai, Claire Ing, Andrea Moller, Coral Mariano, Lauren Spalding and steersman Lori Nakamura celebrate after crossing the finish line to win the Na Wahine O Ke Kai from Molokai to Oahu in 2019.

STAR-ADVERTISER FILE / 2019 Hula dancers helped celebrate the Na Wahine O Ke Kai in Waikiki in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic and Lahaina wildfires put the event on hold.
4/5
Swipe or click to see more

STAR-ADVERTISER FILE / 2019

Hula dancers helped celebrate the Na Wahine O Ke Kai in Waikiki in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic and Lahaina wildfires put the event on hold.

STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019 Team Bradley paddlers Ka’ulu Lu’uwai, Claire Ing, Andrea Moller, Coral Mariano, Lauren Spalding and steersman Lori Nakamura won the Na Wahine O Ke Kai from Molokai to Oahu in 2019.
5/5
Swipe or click to see more

STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019

Team Bradley paddlers Ka’ulu Lu’uwai, Claire Ing, Andrea Moller, Coral Mariano, Lauren Spalding and steersman Lori Nakamura won the Na Wahine O Ke Kai from Molokai to Oahu in 2019.

KYLE SAKAMOTO / KSAKAMOTO@STARADVERTISER.COM Na Hoapili O Ke Kai, in its first year in OHCRA, will enter Sunday’s race. Crew member Jazmine Akamu said she has looked forward to paddling in the Na Wahine O Ke Kai since she was a sixth grader at Aiea Elementary School.
KYLE SAKAMOTO / KSAKAMOTO@STARADVERTISER.COM “Canoe paddling is Hawaii’s sport,” said Luana Froiseth, the race director of the Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association, which is overseeing both events. “These two races combine people from all over the world. This is how we share our culture. For a lot of us this is like the Olympics.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019 Team Bradley’S Ka’ulu Lu’uwai, Claire Ing, Andrea Moller, Coral Mariano, Lauren Spalding and steersman Lori Nakamura celebrate after crossing the finish line to win the Na Wahine O Ke Kai from Molokai to Oahu in 2019.
STAR-ADVERTISER FILE / 2019 Hula dancers helped celebrate the Na Wahine O Ke Kai in Waikiki in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic and Lahaina wildfires put the event on hold.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019 Team Bradley paddlers Ka’ulu Lu’uwai, Claire Ing, Andrea Moller, Coral Mariano, Lauren Spalding and steersman Lori Nakamura won the Na Wahine O Ke Kai from Molokai to Oahu in 2019.