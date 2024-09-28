Letter: Strictly enforce football mouthpiece regulations

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love watches against the Tennessee Titans during pregame warmups on Sunday.

Football mouthpieces are mandatory at nearly all level of the sport. However, watching college and professional ball, I notice a growing number of players at all positions playing with the mouthpiece dangling from their helmet.

Mouthpieces are mandatory, but who’s supposed to supervise their proper use during games? Team owners? Referees? Individual team coaching staff? The players association? Everyone?

Most notable is Packers quarterback Jordan Love. Watch his face when he is attempting to pass the ball with his tongue out, moving back and forth. An ill-timed hit by a teammate or opponent could sever his tongue completely.

Gilbert Horita

Ala Moana

