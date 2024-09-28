Letter: Time to retire retirement community commercial

It’s time to pull the plug on the 15 Craigside commercials. The resident spokeswoman for the sale of the units there says don’t wait, because the window of opportunity might not be there when you’re ready. It’s been what seems at least three years that the commercial has been running, but apparently there are units still vacant.

Maybe people would buy if the company shared more of what the units look like inside or what the surrounding area looks like. OK, scratch the surrounding-area suggestion.

There should be a limit on the time frame that a commercial can be shown. If you’re not selling your product, you should try something different or remove the commercial completely.

Judd Ota

Aiea

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter