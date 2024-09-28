Letter: UH graduation rates tell more than enrollment

The University of Hawaii’s record enrollment figures are not what should be lauded; actual graduations should be credited. The numbers — like our voting records — have been in the 40% range​.

Hawaii is in chaos, but our leadership does not see it. Hawaii is in dire straits and yet we have no complaints or courage from any level of leadership because they are content with their six-figure salaries.

Peter Tali Coleman Jr.

Makiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter