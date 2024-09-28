Kapolei blows out Waipahu

Liatama Amisone accounted for six touchdowns in the first half, as the Hurricanes dominated the Maruaders at Kapolei.

Amisone threw for 281 yards and four touchdowns, and added 45 rushing yards and two more scores in one half of play before Kapolei (4-1, 1-1) opted to play its reserves in the second half after jumping out to a 47-8 lead at halftime.

Zayne Pasion caught seven passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns for the Hurricanes, and Maui Remigo added four catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns. Kealii Sione rushed for 70 yards and Jayvien Smith added 65 rushing yards and the lone score for the Marauders (2-4, 0-2).

—

at Kapolei

Waipahu (2-4, 0-2) 8 0 0 0 — 8

Kapolei (4-1, 1-1) 33 14 14 7 — 68

KAPO—Liatama Amisone 3 run (kick failed)

KAPO—Zayne Pasion 11 pass from Amisone (Amisone pass to Pasion)

KAPO—Amisone 7 run (run failed)

WAIP—Jayvien Smith 54 run (Titan Figueroa pass to Kealii Sione)

KAPO—Chazz-Michael Kapahu 3 run (run failed)

KAPO—Maui Remigio 7 pass from Amisone (Larry McCarley kick)

KAPO—Remigio 20 pass from Amisone (McCarley kick)

KAPO—Pasion 47 pass from Amisone (McCarley kick)

KAPO—Noah Papu-Muaava 12 punt block return (McCarley kick)

KAPO—Shayden Roman 22 pass from Leysen Rodrigues (McCarley kick)

KAPO—Frankie Roluao 3 run (McCarley kick)

RUSHING—Waipahu: Kealii Sione 10-70, Smith 6-65, Kaimana Sione 2-12, Titan Figueroa 4-8, David Vidinha 2-6, Team 5-(minus 46). Kapolei: Nikko Smith 2-48, Amisone 6-45, Toluao 5-13, Rodrigues 1-12, Chase Camarillo 3-9, Kapahu 2-3, Team 1-(minus 4).

PASSING—Waipahu: Vidinha 7-17-2-56, Ezekiel Stewart 1-3-0-2. Kapolei: Amisone 16-27-0-281, Rodrigues 9-10-0-87.

RECEIVING—Waipahu: Figueroa 5-30, Aizen Etrata 1-13, Jason Ganiron 1-11, Aizion Contado 1-4. Kapolei: Pasion 7-104, Remigio 4-93, Smith 4-67, Roman 4-47, Jayzen Gabaylo 3-36, Kanai Manners 1-8, Kapahu 1-7, Camarillo 1-6.