Iolani’s Kekama Kane, right, has a pass play broken up late in the first half.

Pac-Five running back Seth Miller scored a touchdown in the first half at ‘Iolani on Friday.

Seth Miller rushed for a school-record 272 yards and two touchdowns as Pac-Five pulled out a 26-14 win over ‘Iolani on Friday afternoon at Eddie Hamada Field.

Miller, a 5-foot-10, 175-pound senior, was relentless to the end. His 272-yard total broke a single-game school mark set by Keoni Tom-Millare in 2011. He carried the ball 37 times behind a tireless offensive line that also played on defense. He also caught three passes for 52 yards and another TD.

“It took a lot of hard work. The same guys came out this year as last year. We built our team chemistry. We built a rhythm — everybody did their job and worked hard,” Miller said.

The win ended Pac-Five’s 18-game losing streak to the Raiders. Pac-Five’s previous win over ‘Iolani was on Oct. 20, 2007, a 21-14 score at Aloha Stadium.

“I was just born (in 2007),” Miller said.

Pac-Five improved to 5-0 overall with the win. The loss doesn’t affect ‘Iolani’s record in the ILH Division I standings. However, the visiting Wolfpack managed to spoil ‘Iolani’s homecoming just a bit.

The D-line was led in part by 6-foot-3, 300-pound junior Ghesiah Faleafine-Auwae. He batted down three passes and had a sack and fumble recovery.

“It’s hard work and dedication at practice,” he said. “Our coaches are always pushing us and pushing us, telling us to keep going. We always have more grit than other people. We practice at a park. We don’t have our own field. Nothing is given.”

The front five of Faleafine-Auwae, Kage Fine (6-0, 250), Zion Samsonas (6-0, 240), Jahshua Jerome (6-0, 235) and Ethan Kamahele-Tolbert (6-3, 300) is young and disciplined. No false starts all game long, and not a senior among them.

“The fatigue is real. It’s hot here. Blocking for this guy (Miller), you don’t even need to block most of the time. Sometimes you let him run, he does the job,” Faleafine-Auwae said. “Sometimes I can see him peripherally. If I go this way, he’ll go right behind me.”

‘Iolani had eight in the box on most snaps, and was in position to defend. Miller’s lower-body strength and power are difference-makers.

“ ‘Iolani was definitely in the right positions. They made great plays most of the time, but my team put their faith in me and I had to go out there and perform as best as possible for them.”

‘Iolani quarterback CJ Villanueva completed 24 of 37 passes for 252 yards. Kekama Kane hauled in nine of those tosses for 122 yards, and Keon Preusser had nine catches for 98 yards. It was only the second time ‘Iolani (3-5 overall) did not have a TD pass in a game.

Yet, it was a one-score margin in the final minutes.

“Anything I do for this team is because of this guy right here, Peter Estomago,” Pac-Five coach Kena Heffernan said, standing next to the longtime Pac-Five athletic director. “Fifty years ago, Pac-Five started. Without guys like him, we wouldn’t be able to give opportunities to kids. They just do the job. We have 26 guys. A lot of the seniors, when they started as freshmen, they never played football before. It’s always a tribute to them.”

The teams exchanged fumbles at the start on a balmy afternoon in Moiliili. ‘Iolani’s first fumble came when Kane lost the ball at the end of a 32-yard reception.

The second giveaway came on a dive play, with Jones Vierra taking a hit from Elijah Connell-Chavez, who recovered at the 50-yard line.

The Wolfpack then drove the distance in six plays, going smashmouth with their massive offensive line. Miller rumbled up the gut for a 5-yard touchdown and a 6-0 lead with 3:57 left in the first quarter.

Pac-Five’s Evan Derauf was short on a 39-yard field-goal attempt, but another sack and fumble recovery followed by the Raiders.

Despite two turnovers and taking two sacks, ‘Iolani was in position to take the lead in the second quarter. On third down and goal at the Pac-Five 7-yard line, Villanueva was sacked by Faleafine-Auwae, who recovered the fumble.

Moments later, quarterback Braden Sarahina found Miller on a short pass, and Miller broke a tackle at the 27-yard line en route to a 47-yard TD. Pac-Five led 12-0 with 1:30 to go in the first half.

A 1-yard TD run by Jones Vierra capped a 13-play, 62-yard drive. The Raiders were within 12-7 with 2:40 remaining in the third quarter.

The Wolfpack answered with a decisive eight-play, 80-yard march. Miller and his trench men provided the power again. He ran over a defender on the sideline during a 44-yard run, and closed the drive with a 7-yard TD, moving the pile after contact. Pac-Five led 19-7 with 11:17 to go.

The home team was resilient, driving 60 yards in seven plays against a unit that has several two-way starters. Vierra plunged over the goal line for another 1-yard TD, cutting the Wolfpack lead to 19-14 with 9:09 left.

One play into their next offensive series, Pac-Five lost safety-wide receiver Rome Lilio to an injury. ‘Iolani appeared to have the Wolfpack in the hole on third and 11, but Miller broke off right tackle for a 30-yard gain to restore momentum.

Moments later, Pac-Five had a fourth and 2 at the Raiders’ 46-yard line. Miller cut back and got 2 yards to move the chains with less than six minutes remaining.

Miller and his offensive line came through again on fourth and 1 as he bolted up the gut for a 26-yard gain. His 9-yard TD run on the next play sealed the win for Pac-Five, opening the lead to 26-14 with 3:06 to go.

‘Iolani’s last-chance drive ended at the Pac-Five 13-yard line with a completion that was inches short on fourth down.

Pac-Five will meet Damien on Friday at Kamehameha’s Kunuiakea Stadium. ‘Iolani will have a bye, then host Saint Louis I-AA on Oct. 11.

Division II Pac-Five already has an automatic state-tournament berth.

—

at Eddie Hamada Field

Pac-Five (5-0, 3-0) 6 6 0 14 — 26

‘Iolani (3-5, 2-2) 0 0 7 7 — 14

P5—Seth Miller 5 run (kick blocked)

P5—Miller 47 pass from Braden Sarahina (run failed)

IOL—Jonas Vierra 1 run (Kekama Kane kick)

P5—Miller 7 run (Evan Derauf kick)

IOL—Vierra 1 run (Kane kick)

P5—Miller 9 run (Derauf kick)

RUSHING—Pac-Five: Miller 37-272, Colt Hauptman 3-4, Elijah Connell-Chavez 2-2, Team 2-(minus 6). ‘Iolani: Vierra 17-49, Kane 2-35, Quincy Oka 1-5, CJ Villanueva 3-(minus 32).

PASSING—Pac-Five: Sarahina 7-13-0-103. ‘Iolani: Villanueva 24-37-0-252.

RECEIVING—Pac-Five: Miller 3-52, Todd McKinney 1-18, Hauptman 1-15, Rome Lilio 1-11, Kalen Donate 1-7. ‘Iolani: Kane 9-122, Keon Preusser 9-98, Tyger Hayashi 3-20, Vierra 1-6, Oka 1-4.