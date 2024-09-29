Column: Domestic violence affects us all, a whole community approach is necessary

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time to renew our commitment to alleviating this pervasive issue that destroys families and tears at the fabric of our community. Despite continuous efforts, a 2024 report from the Hawaii State Coalition Against Domestic Violence revealed a stark reality: domestic violence (DV) is still highly prevalent, with 18% of Hawaii adults experiencing physical violence or intimidation by an intimate partner in the past five years. Seeing the numbers in black and white is a reminder of the work that lies ahead.

The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated domestic violence in our state, and now we must focus on the broader socioeconomic factors at play. Inflation has increased financial hardships, trapping many individuals in abusive situations as they struggle to meet basic needs. Child & Family Service (CFS) witnessed firsthand how these economic pressures make it harder for survivors to leave their abusers and achieve financial independence.

CFS approaches these challenges in the pandemic’s aftermath with innovative practices that address the unique needs of DV survivors. Among our many initiatives, Transition to Success (TTS) stands out as a model designed to target and treat the whole family by strengthening their social determinants of health. These include factors such as housing, mental health, parenting, child care, financial stability and food security. By wrapping a family into services that enhance these core areas, it supports both the individual and family unit, decreasing the likelihood abuse will reoccur.

In addition, the Ka La Hiki Ola program provides comprehensive support for the survivor of DV and the parent-child relationship. The program shows measurable success in facilitating recovery from psychological impacts of abuse and healing family bonds. There were statistically significant improvements in symptoms consistent with post-traumatic stress disorder, such as depression, anxiety and disassociation, for caregivers and their children. Further, conflict between children and caregivers decreased notably. We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to change; therefore, we also serve abusers in a nonjudgmental way, providing the tools needed to right the harm and move forward. Targeted, compassionate interventions have shown a profound impact on the lives of those impacted by DV.

Our House of Hope: Pet Place, funded through a grant from the Office of Violence Against Women (OVW), was established to ensure DV treatment is inclusive. This initiative allows survivors to bring their beloved pets to shelters, which addresses a critical barrier for those seeking help. Abusers often harm pets as a means of control, or survivors are reluctant to leave abusive situations because they cannot bring their pets with them. Through partnerships with the Hawaiian Humane Society, behavioral management for pets and forensic evaluations are provided, ensuring that both survivors and their companions can find safety and support. Our efforts extend beyond individual programs. CFS has developed and coordinated entry systems to streamline services across Oahu, making it easier for survivors to access the help they need.

Despite these incredible strides, the success of programs hinges on adequate funding. For the past 15 years, funding for DV programs has plateaued, leaving organizations like ours operating at a deficit. CFS employees, who are dedicated to serving the community, often earn below a living wage. This lack of financial support is even more pronounced on neighbor islands, where resources for survivors are already scarce. It is time for policymakers to recognize the urgency of this issue and allocate the necessary funds to ensure that families and survivors do not continue to suffer in silence.

During Domestic Violence Awareness Month, my message to the community is clear: domestic violence affects us all. It impacts children’s education, strains health care resources, disrupts neighborhoods and hinders economic productivity. The perpetuation of domestic violence is a generational cycle, and it is not solely the responsibility of survivors or service providers to break these cycles. It is a collective responsibility that requires the involvement of every sector of society. This starts with advocating for adequate funding, supporting innovative programs, and fostering a community of compassion and action. In doing this together, we can create a safer, more hopeful future for all.

—

GET HELP GETTING OUT

Visit childandfamilyservice.org for a list of hotlines and programs for domestic abuse survivors. The shelters are open 24 hours a day for those seeking a safe space. Child & Family Service and others offer the following domestic violence hotlines, as well:

>> Oahu: (808) 841-0822

>> West Hawaii island: (808) 322-7233

>> East Hawaii island: (808) 959-8864

>> Kauai: (808) 245-6362, operated by the YWCA Crisis Hotline

>> Maui: (808) 579-9581, operated by Women Helping Women

>> Molokai: (808) 567-6888, operated by Moloka‘i Community Service Council

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ACTION CENTER (DVAC):

>> Oahu helpline: (808) 531-3771

>> Toll-free helpline: (800) 690-6200

>> Texting line: (605) 956 5680

NATIONAL DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HOTLINE:

>> National helpline at (800) 799-SAFE (7233); or online at www.thehotline.org

Amanda Pump is president/CEO of Child & Family Service.