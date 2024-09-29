Column: Keep youth in isles with trade careers

As Hawaii experiences one of its most significant construction booms in decades, we are presented with an opportunity to reshape not only our infrastructure but also the future of our young people. The need for skilled workers in the trades has never been greater, and careers in construction offer a pathway to keep our youth rooted in the islands.

Makana Dayton, 18, serves as an example of how a career in the trades can transform lives. Makana is already on track to become a journeyman carpenter, earning a living wage and developing skills that will ensure a bright future for himself and his ohana. His story reflects a broader trend: the trades offer more than just a paycheck — they offer a sustainable way for Hawaii’s young people to stay, work, and thrive in the islands.

For decades, the narrative pushed to our youth was that success could only be found through a four-year college degree. While higher education is a great path for many, it’s not the only one. The skilled trades offer lucrative, stable, and deeply satisfying careers. In fact, many tradespeople in Hawaii earn six-figure incomes without the crippling student debt that often accompanies a college degree. According to Pacific Resource Partnership’s new report called New Foundations, an apprentice carpenter like Makana can eventually earn over $82 an hour, including benefits.

These opportunities are about more than personal financial gain — they’re about community sustainability. Hawaii needs skilled workers to complete critical infrastructure projects, such as the rebuilding of Lahaina, Pearl Harbor’s Dry Dock 5, and infrastructure to support sustainable energy. These projects will shape the future of Hawaii, and they require a growing workforce, even as the state faces a “silver tsunami” from a wave of retirees.

As Hawaii continues to face a “brain drain” of talented young people leaving for the continent, a career in the trades offers a direct solution to this issue with billions of dollars in construction projects on tap in the coming years. With competitive wages and an increasing demand for skilled labor, the trades provide a clear path for our youth to remain in the state, contribute to its development, and build a life they can be proud of.

Young people like Makana demonstrate the trades aren’t just a backup plan — they’re a first-choice career. Makana chose carpentry because it offered him the chance to start earning immediately while gaining valuable skills​. His decision is paying off, as he’s already on the path to homeownership, something many college graduates are still working on years after completing their degrees.

If we want to keep our young people in Hawaii, we must invest in programs that support workforce development in the trades, such as the recently completed Hawai‘i Construction Career Days event at the Aloha Stadium parking lot. Partnerships between local high schools, community colleges and trade unions are essential for ensuring that students are aware of these opportunities and equipped with the skills they need to succeed. Programs like the Hawaii Regional Council of Carpenters’ pre-apprenticeship initiative, which gives high school students hands-on experience, are a step in the right direction​, but collectively we can all do more.

Careers in the trades provide financial stability and purpose. The projects being built today — the homes, schools and community centers — are shaping Hawaii’s future. By encouraging more young people to pursue these careers, we can ensure Hawaii remains a place where local talent builds our local future.

Andrew Pereira is director of public affairs at Pacific Resource Partnership.