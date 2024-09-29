Column: Know your EV charging station rights

As electric vehicles (EVs) become more popular in Hawaii, condo and apartment owners are increasingly interested in installing EV charging stations. Many don’t realize that Hawaii law protects your right to install one in your building. With National Drive Electric Week upon us, it’s the perfect time to understand your rights and take steps to ensure you have access to the charging infrastructure you need at home.

Hawaii law ensures owners in multi-unit dwellings like condos or apartments have the right to install electric vehicle charging stations (EVCS). Your AOAO (Association of Apartment Owners) cannot deny your request without proper justification, and they are legally obligated to work with you to facilitate the installation.

However, it’s important to understand that while you have the right, the process may involve overcoming certain challenges — especially in older buildings that were not designed with EV charging in mind. But don’t be discouraged. The law is on your side.

Many buildings, particularly older condos and apartments, may have limited electrical capacity that was initially designed to accommodate only basic functions like lighting and elevators. Installing an EVCS might require electrical system upgrades. While this can seem daunting, your AOAO must work in good faith to find a solution.

Before installing your EV charging station, a 30-day load study is typically required to determine the building’s available electrical capacity. The permitting process can take up to a year, but these steps are in place to ensure safety and compliance with local codes. Your AOAO may have rules about making alterations to common areas, but these must be reasonable and cannot be used to block your installation unfairly.

In some associations, there may be spending limits for improvements without owner approval. These limits shouldn’t be a blanket excuse to deny EVCS installations. If your installation exceeds these limits, you have the right to propose it for a vote among the owners.

Familiarize yourself with your rights under Hawaii law regarding EVCS installations. Review your AOAO’s Declaration and Bylaws for any relevant rules, but remember that your legal rights take precedence. Present your AOAO with a well-researched plan for installation. It helps to be prepared with details from contractors or electricians about what upgrades may be needed. If faced with resistance, consider forming a committee of like-minded owners to advocate for EVCS installations in your building. The process may take time, but initial obstacles should not deter you from pursuing EV charging at home. If your AOAO is uncooperative, seek legal advice or reach out to state agencies that can support your efforts.

As Hawaii continues to lead the charge toward a more sustainable future, switching to electric vehicles is not just a personal choice, it’s part of a collective responsibility. Your right to install an EV charging station reflects the state’s commitment to cleaner transportation options, and it’s a crucial step in supporting the broader transition to EVs. Don’t be discouraged by the challenges. By understanding your rights and working with your AOAO, you can help bring EV charging to your home and contribute to a greener Hawaii for everyone.

For more information on EVs and how to install charging stations in your building, please visit www.driveelectrichi.com.

Michael Colon is director, energy sector, at Ulupono Initiative and a member of the Drive Electric Hawaii network.