Letter: Football conference discord is laughable

Let me see if I have my facts correct. Two days ago Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced that, outside of his mayoral duties and as a former University of Hawaii football player and coach, he has put together a team to petition the Pac-12 to consider UH’s admittance. Then in the Sept. 27 paper, the top sports headline reads “UH, 6 others commit to Mountain West,” and this is through 2032.
One only has to remember that several years ago UH football set an unofficial NCAA Division 1 record that will probably stand forever: no stadium, a mass player exodus and no coach. It doesn’t get much better than this.
Years ago, Jimmy Breslin, a popular New York newspaper writer, wrote a book about a totally different subject (the mob), but with a totally apropos title “The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight.” Sound familiar?
Chip Davey
Downtown Honolulu
