Letter: Hotel workers only hurting themselves

Workers strike and picket in one of the lobbies outside the Hilton Hawaiian Village on Tuesday.

As I sit here in my condominium listening to the incessant noise of the protesters at the Hilton Hawaiian Village, I wonder if these people realize that they are their own worst enemies. For 12 to 14 hours a day these protesters cause a tremendous disturbance for not only hotel patrons, but also all the locals in this residential neighborhood.

I certainly don’t begrudge them their right to peaceably protest. However, the nonsensical screaming, drum beating, megaphones and chants do nothing to advance their goals. The effect on tourism is palpable as hundreds, if not thousands, of tourists at these hotels are having their vacations ruined. What the protests have done is create an army of disgruntled tourists who will undoubtedly provide negative feedback across the country. Just another nail in the coffin of tourism, which is the lifeblood of our state.

Thomas Sousa

Waikiki

