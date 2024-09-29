Letter: U.S. military is a toxic tenant on Big Island

A protest was held on Nov. 6, 2022, at the Pohakuloa Training Area by members of the Malu ‘Aina Cener for Nonviolent Education and Action.

Hawaii County mayoral candidates Mitch Roth and Kimo Alameda need to know that the current Pohakuloa military lease of 23,000 acres from the state is not $1 per year. It’s $1 for 65 years —from 1964 to 2029. If you don’t even know that, what do you know about depleted uranium radiation, lead and other military toxins spreading around our island, blowing in the wind from military bombing and shelling — millions of live rounds fired annually?

What about our groundwater? Is Pohakuloa our Red Hill water disaster? Is Pohakuloa our Lahaina firestorm? The military admits to starting 892 fires at Pohakuloa since 1975. One fire started in 2022 burned more than 17,000 acres, including more than 12,000 acres off the base destroying endangered species habitat.

Why are so many elected officials and candidates ignorant about the toxic elephant in the center of Hawaii island?

Jim Albertini

Kurtistown, Hawaii island

