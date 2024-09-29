Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, September 29, 2024 78° Today's Paper

EditorialOur View

Editorial: Move on offshore wind power plan

Today Updated 9:31 p.m.

NEW YORK TIMES A wind turbine with a broken blade at Vineyard Wind 1, a wind farm off the coast of Massachusetts, on Sept. 10.

NEW YORK TIMES

A wind turbine with a broken blade at Vineyard Wind 1, a wind farm off the coast of Massachusetts, on Sept. 10.