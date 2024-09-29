Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, September 29, 2024 78° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Hawaii’s tax credits for film productions help boost the local economy

By Andrew Gomes

Today Updated 11:10 p.m.

BusinessEditors' Picks

COURTESY FOX Local actor Zoe Cipres plays lifeguard Hina Alexander on the new Fox show “Rescue: HI-Surf”
1/5
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY FOX

Local actor Zoe Cipres plays lifeguard Hina Alexander on the new Fox show “Rescue: HI-Surf”

COURTESY FOX The new Fox show “Rescue: HI-Surf” claimed an estimated $215,162 in tax credits from the state in 2023. Above, Kekoa Kekumano, Adam Demos and Alex Aiono appeared in the series premiere, which aired last Sunday.
2/5
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY FOX

The new Fox show “Rescue: HI-Surf” claimed an estimated $215,162 in tax credits from the state in 2023. Above, Kekoa Kekumano, Adam Demos and Alex Aiono appeared in the series premiere, which aired last Sunday.

COURTESY CBS Other shows have also benefitted from millions of dollars in state tax credits. Pictured are Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills and Vanessa Lachey from “NCIS: Hawai‘i.”
3/5
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY CBS

Other shows have also benefitted from millions of dollars in state tax credits. Pictured are Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills and Vanessa Lachey from “NCIS: Hawai‘i.”

COURTESY CBS Other shows have also benefitted from millions of dollars in state tax credits. Pictured is Jay Hernandez from “Magnum P.I.”
4/5
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY CBS

Other shows have also benefitted from millions of dollars in state tax credits. Pictured is Jay Hernandez from “Magnum P.I.”

COURTESY FOX Kekoa Kekumano, an actor and City and County of Honolulu lifeguard, plays lifeguard Laka Hanohano in the Fox series “Rescue: HI-Surf.”
5/5
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY FOX

Kekoa Kekumano, an actor and City and County of Honolulu lifeguard, plays lifeguard Laka Hanohano in the Fox series “Rescue: HI-Surf.”

COURTESY FOX Local actor Zoe Cipres plays lifeguard Hina Alexander on the new Fox show “Rescue: HI-Surf”
COURTESY FOX The new Fox show “Rescue: HI-Surf” claimed an estimated $215,162 in tax credits from the state in 2023. Above, Kekoa Kekumano, Adam Demos and Alex Aiono appeared in the series premiere, which aired last Sunday.
COURTESY CBS Other shows have also benefitted from millions of dollars in state tax credits. Pictured are Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills and Vanessa Lachey from “NCIS: Hawai‘i.”
COURTESY CBS Other shows have also benefitted from millions of dollars in state tax credits. Pictured is Jay Hernandez from “Magnum P.I.”
COURTESY FOX Kekoa Kekumano, an actor and City and County of Honolulu lifeguard, plays lifeguard Laka Hanohano in the Fox series “Rescue: HI-Surf.”