Hawaii’s tax credits for film productions help boost the local economy
COURTESY FOX
Local actor Zoe Cipres plays lifeguard Hina Alexander on the new Fox show “Rescue: HI-Surf”
COURTESY FOX
The new Fox show “Rescue: HI-Surf” claimed an estimated $215,162 in tax credits from the state in 2023. Above, Kekoa Kekumano, Adam Demos and Alex Aiono appeared in the series premiere, which aired last Sunday.
COURTESY CBS
Other shows have also benefitted from millions of dollars in state tax credits. Pictured are Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills and Vanessa Lachey from “NCIS: Hawai‘i.”
COURTESY CBS
Other shows have also benefitted from millions of dollars in state tax credits. Pictured is Jay Hernandez from “Magnum P.I.”
COURTESY FOX
Kekoa Kekumano, an actor and City and County of Honolulu lifeguard, plays lifeguard Laka Hanohano in the Fox series “Rescue: HI-Surf.”