A familiar blueprint is being used in the reconstruction of the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team.

“Each year you have different dynamics,” said coach Eran Ganot, whose Rainbow Warriors began preseason training this weekend. But Ganot said the ’Bows retained the principles of sharing the ball, ensemble defense and rebounding.

“They’ll still be that at the core, but their personalities will form the identity of this group,” Ganot added. “That’s fun to watch. You sit back and and you push them and encourage them and you let their personalities shine to form the (20)24-25 edition.”

Six ’Bows, including four starters, completed their eligibility at the end of last season. Backup center Mor Seck also transferred to Fresno State.

Tom Beattie, a combo guard and wing who started three games last season, and forward/wing Akira Jacobs, who played for Japan in the Paris Olympics, are among the five returnees with game experience.

The building process began with the transfer portal, where the ’Bows received commitments from center Tanner Christensen (Utah Tech) and point guard Marcus “MarMar” Greene (Houston Christian).

Christensen, who is 6 feet 10, played at 275 pounds last season. Through the offseason conditioning program and summer sessions, Christensen improved his agility while maintaining his strength. On Friday, he weighed 259 pounds with 10% body fat.

“It’s hard to score on him in the post,” Beattie said. “He’s been dunked on a couple times. … He’s going to come back and get five blocks in a row. He’s a really good rim protector. (Wing defenders) do get beat sometimes. Having that presence at the rim just stops the easy buckets.”

With the exception of Stefan Jankovic, who was allowed stretch-five freedom in 2016, and Kamaka Hepa, a four who had cameo appearances in the post, Ganot usually coached back-to-the-basket centers in his first nine seasons as head coach. Unlike predecessor Bernardo da Silva, who did not attempt a 3 in five UH seasons, Christensen attempted 34 3s in 31 starts last season.

“Tanner is a guy who can actually hit an open 3,” Ganot said. “He can dunk it on the block. He could be one of the best, if not the best, screen setters in our league. So we’re going to use all those strengths to our advantage.”

Greene will help fill the void in the backcourt created with the departures of combo guard Noel Coleman and point guards JoVon McClanahan and Juan Munoz. Last season, Greene averaged 15.1 points (42.7% on 3s) and 3.6 rebounds.

After those signings, the ’Bows added wing Jacopo Van der Knaap, forward Gytis Nemeiksa, forward-center Jerome Palm, and guard Osa Obasohan.

Van der Knaap, who is Italian and Dutch, grew up in Italy, then moved to Amsterdam when he was 16 to pursue basketball opportunities. Two years later, he began playing as an amateur for club teams in Italy and Spain. Last summer, Van der Knaap joined his brother’s club team for a series of exhibition games in Italy. Against the University of San Diego, Van der Knaap scored 26 points. Van der Knaap is an accurate deep shooter, but also skilled on drives, particularly in navigating screens.

Nemeiksa, a 6-8, 220-pound transfer from Lithuania, played in 34 games, starting 20, for Xavier last season. He averaged 5.2 points and 4.1 rebounds. He had 10 points and five rebounds against two-time NCAA champion UConn.

Palm, who is 6-10 and 225 pounds, transferred from Valparaiso, where he played 50 games, starting 26, the past two seasons.

Obasohan, who grew up in Belgium, joined the ’Bows a couple of days after the start of the fall semester. This past season, he played in the France U21 league, averaging 14.5 points on 63.1% shooting, including 35.1% from behind the arc, and 3.9 assists in 34 games. His older brother Retin Obasohan was a guard for Alabama, where he was named to the SEC’s first team in 2016.

The ’Bows entered last season with six seniors and the unifying experience of an exhibition tour to Japan. But Beatty insisted this team is “closer.”

“We’re hanging out more,” Beattie said. “We’re having more houses that have more people in it. My house is full of people in it. It’s kind of the team house where everybody comes over on the weekends and hangs out. We go to the beach together. I think we’re doing fine of being close.”

Rainbows Tipoff event Oct. 17 at SimpliFi

The Rainbows will host their eighth Tipoff Event on Oct. 17, in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

There will be food and refreshment stations, silent and live auctions, video highlights and an opportunity for attendees to meet the players and coaches. Spectrum Sports announcer Kanoa Leahey will serve as emcee. Proceeds will go to the men’s basketball program, and will be directed toward tuition, health and nutrition, and recruiting.

“We look forward again to hosting one of the most enjoyable evenings of the year,” Ganot said. “We’ve had a great turnout over the years and we anticipate another sellout crowd. The feedback has been incredible and we are so appreciative of our sponsors, supporters, the tip-off committee, all behind-the-scenes people and, of course, our loyal fans, who make this truly a special event.”

Tables (seating 10) and individual tickets may be purchased online at HawaiiBasketballTipoff.com. Contact David Eichenberger at dre2@hawaii.edu for information or to register.