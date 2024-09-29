Signs of Hawaiian Life – Sept. 29, 2024
Kim Yamane, left, and Susan Marciel of Mililani visited Seoul, South Korea. While strolling through the multicultural district of Itaewon, they spotted a sign for Waikiki Paradise. Photo by Karen Yamada.
Raechel Averett of Kapolei was in McMinnville, Ore., with relatives when she saw the Hawaii five-0-three restaurant on McMinnville’s main street, which boasted Hawaiian comfort food. Photo by Rebecca Njord.
Ewa Beach resident Rick Altman snapped a photo of his Seattle travel buddies in front of the Pali Hotel. They are, from left: Andy Drake, Dang Drake, Elvie Altman, Suwha Herrmann and Tom Herrmann.