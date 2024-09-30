Letter: Dem rule a contributor to isle low voter turnout

For years, Hawaii’s voter turnout rates have been among the lowest in the country. Since 1998, voter turnout has been above 50% only twice (50.0% in 1998 and 51.2% in 2020), ranking Hawaii as one of the states with the lowest voter turnout in the country. A healthy democracy depends on high voter participation, which reflects the will of the people. Hawaii is not a democracy. It’s a one-party state totally owned and operated by the Democrats for decades. Term limits, election reform, ethics reform and mail-in-ballots are just rearranging chairs on the deck of the Titanic.

Hawaii ranks No. 4 in the country in terms of the rate of net out-migration. Voters are now voting with their feet as thousands leave Hawaii every year taking their families and tax dollars with them.

Bert Oshiro

Hawaii Kai

