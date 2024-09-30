Letter: New black sand beaches will invite tourist curse

Its an open secret that there are seven stunning new black sand beaches and accretions in Lower Puna from the 2018 Kapoho lava flow. Soon this will attract hundreds, if not thousands, of tourists daily with the opening of a rebuilt road from Four Corners in Kapoho to Kalapana.

The heinous curse of overtourism will descend upon this now remote and quiet, beautiful area, where the infrastructure is either limited or nonexistent. There are a number of one- or two-lane roads here. Further, a mass commercialization will take place as numerous vacation rentals will develop to accommodate the visitor trade.

Hawaii’s history shows us that degradation will ultimately impact the communities, the wildlife, the historic sites and burials of the ancient Hawaiians. In time, families will not be able to afford the high costs. An environmental impact statement definitely needs to be done.

Gregory Owen

Pahoa, Hawaii island

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter