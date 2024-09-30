Letter: Think for yourself, stop listening to influencers

Hearing Janet Jackson sing when she toured in Hawaii last March was great, but hearing her factually incorrect assessments of Kamala Harris’ race amplified in the media was upsetting.

Our celebrity-focused culture encourages the voices of a few people who are not trained in political analysis or even required to have well thought out and fully researched positions to have an outsized voice in political discourse. In the past few weeks it has been suggested that pop icon Taylor Swift or YouTube daredevil Logan Paul might have the ability to sway the presidential election by amplifying the messages of their chosen candidates to their loyal fan base.

American democracy is a precious commodity and we are selling it cheap to the most glamorous and entertaining spokesperson. We must stop listening to celebrities and start training voters to find the facts and think through the issues for themselves.

Kate Kane

Palolo

