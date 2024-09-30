Off the news: Pupukea home that eroded into sea razed

The erosion of beaches along the Windward Coast persists as a worry. But it is at least welcome news to see the city Department of Planning and Permitting move quickly on the permit to demolish a home that collapsed onto the sand off Ke Nui Road and clear debris before it could become a further public threat.

Assessing the impact on the homeowner’s cesspool before that also compounds the health and safety risk is another concern, but health officials and the Attorney General’s Office seem poised to act there as well. This surely won’t be the last time swift response is needed.