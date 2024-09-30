Waipahu park reopens after extensive improvements

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A blessing and ceremonial first pitch Sunday marked the reopening of the Hans L ‘Orange Neighborhood Park and ballfield in Waipahu, which had been closed since January 2023 for improvements.

The facility is the home field for the Hawaii Pacific University Sharks and is also used by Little League teams.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi threw the first pitch, with Honolulu City Council member Augie Tulba catching behind the plate, to signal the beginning of an Oahu Babe Ruth/Cal Ripken Jr. Little League game between the New Era and Young Gunz teams.

The roughly $4.2 million in improvements completed by Close Construction Inc. included expanding the parking lot by 75 stalls, renovating the comfort station, improving the field, upgrading electrical and lighting components, repairing dugouts and bleachers, installing a new irrigation system, improving drainage systems, planting 27 trees and landscaping.

Tulba, who represents the area, is hosting a park beautification day from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 19. For more information, call his office at 808-768-5009 or email atulba@honolulu.gov.