Officials sort priorities to devise Lahaina recovery plan
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM / AUG. 2
Lahaina fire survivor Shayne Kahahane, standing in front of a memorial of crosses, had lobbied for additional access points from side streets to the Lahaina Bypass highway.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / AUG. 15
The old Lahaina banyan tree was planted in 1873 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the arrival of the first Protestant missionaries on Maui. It survived the wildfire that swept through Lahaina on Aug. 8, 2023.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / AUG. 15
One year later much of the business district in Lahaina is still in ruins, including many of its historic buildings and structures. Crews work to trim tree debris outside the remains of Hale Aloha, a former schoolhouse and parish hall.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Cool Cat Cafe reopened June 15 nd is the first Front Street restaurant destroyed in the Lahaina fire to reopen, albeit in a new location in South Maui. The cafe’s owners — Sean Corpuel, left, and wife Tami — sit at their restaurant in Kihei.