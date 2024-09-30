How Hawaii’s NFL players fared in Week 4

HAWAII

>> Jonah Laulu, Raiders defensive line: Came off the bench in the win over the Browns, but didn’t make a tackle. Although he was waived by the Colts in preseason, he and Washington’s Javontae Jean-Baptiste are the only two interior defensive linemen from the final round of the 2024 NFL Draft to not miss a game. Six linemen taken ahead of him are still waiting to mae their debuts.

>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: Booted the ball four times for 170 yards with two of them inside the 20 in the win over the Steelers. He also served as holder for Matt Gay on two field goals and three extra points. Sanchez became the 19th former UH player to play in 100 NFL games. He has started 16 straight games and hasn’t missed a contest since 2021.

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Started and made four tackles in the loss to the 49ers, one of them for a loss on a fumbled snap.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Was the lone starting safety in his team’s 2-4-5 defensive alignment with Derwin James serving a suspension, assisting on three tackles in the loss to the Chiefs. He was called for defensive holding in the fourth quarter that only cost his team a yard but was followed by Kansas City’s game-winning score.

KEAAU

>> Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Ravens offensive lineman: Came off the bench and made his NFL debut in the win over the Bills. He got onto the gameday roster when starting guard Andrew Vorhees was scratched with an injured ankle. Rather than plug Aumavae-Laulu into Vorhees’ spot, Baltimore moved right tackle Patrick Mekari to make his first career start at the spot and elevate Roger Rosengarten to the right tackle spot for the first time.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Vikings linebacker: Came off the bench and made a diving interception in the win over the Packers, adding two tackles. It was his second interception in as many weeks while filling in for injured Ivan Pace. The sixth rounder is fourth among linebackers in interceptions in his draft class, behind only Deion Jones (13), Joe Schobert (10) and De’Vondre Campbell (7).

MILILANI

>> Darius Muasau, Giants linebacker: Came off the bench and played special teams in Thursday’s loss to the Cowboys, the first time in his brief career he didn’t get a snap on defense. Former UH special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial, who holds the same position on the Giants, played Muasau on 60% of the special teams snaps.

PUNAHOU

>> Kaimi Fairbairn, Texans kicker: Made all of his attempts in the win over the Jaguars, nailing a 30-yard field goal and two extra point tries. He kicked off five times and two of them were for touchbacks, but the three that were returned were all stopped inside the 30-yard line.

>> Andrei Iosivas, Bengals receiver: Went back to the bench with the return of Tee Higgins but caught his only target on a 29-yard pass to set up a touchdown just before the half in the win over the Panthers. His grab was the second-longest play for the Bengals and ran his streak of games with a reception to five.

>> Marist Liufau, Cowboys linebacker: Started in Thursday’s win over the Giants, making three tackles. He played in 39% of the defensive snaps despite missing a play because of an injury while tackling Devin Singletary. Liufau might be in for a bigger role because of an injury to Micah Parsons.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nick Herbig, Steelers linebacker: Made his first career start and had two tackles despite being injured in the first quarter and returning in the second and being announced as out instead of questionable to return. Herbig got to Colts quarterback Joe Flacco in the fourth quarter of the close game, but defensive tackles Larry Ogunjobi and Cam Heyward were given credit for the sack. Herbig is the 13th Crusader to start an NFL game and third linebacker behind Kamalei Correa (19) and Brian Cabral (8).

>> Roman Wilson, Steelers receiver: Was declared inactive for the loss to the Colts, delaying his NFL debut for another week. He is healthy and warmed up on the field despite his designation but Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says he has a lot of work to do before seeing some game action.

“He got hurt on the sixth play of the first practice of training camp,” Tomlin told Steelers.com. “And so there are some developmental things, there are some physical plays and conditioning and learning and things that go into his process that are not reflective of the overall process. Roman doesn’t have a whole lot of in-helmet experience to draw from. He’s healthy, but he still has a lot of work ahead of him in terms of being game ready,” Tomlin said.

WAIANAE

>> Kana’i Mauga, Raiders linebacker: Was not active for the win over the Browns, nursing a calf injury. It was the first game he has missed this season, and without him Las Vegas averaged 15 yards on two punt returns and 23 yards on four kickoff returns.