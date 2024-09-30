Team Bradley claims fifth consecutive Na Wahine O Ke Kai title
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The winning paddlers, Team Bradley with their huge trophy.
Members of Team Bradley gathered for a photo after winning the Na Wahine O Ke Kai canoe race on Sunday. Back row: Ka‘uluponookaleihua Lu‘uwai , left, Kristin Foster, Coral Mariano, Malia Mizuno, Lauren Spalding, Lori Nakamura and coach Kelly Fey. Front row: Mehana Leafchild, left, Kealani Bartlett, Alana Goo-Frazier, Andrea Moller and Monica Esquivel.
Team Bradley approached the finish line at Duke Kahanamoku Beach on Sunday to win the Na Wahine O Ke Kai canoe race.