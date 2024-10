An electric vehicle charges up at a Volta charging station inside the Ward Village Theatre parking complex. EVs are a good fit for many Oahu residents, but first-time buyers should consider daily commute distance and a sparse charger infrastructure before taking the plunge.

This week is National Drive Electric Week, which celebrates the many residents who have electrified their transportation with battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and raises awareness for the benefits of electrified transportation options. As a first-time BEV owner, I wanted to share my experiences for those who may be curious about what it actually looks like to make the switch.

I drive a Subaru Solterra SUV, which is my first BEV, but not my first Subaru. I’ve owned multiple nonelectric Subaru vehicles over the past decade, including the Subaru Ascent. I stuck with this brand because it’s a legacy manufacturer that has always been reliable for me and safe, with great customer service. The model allowed me to downsize and fit my current lifestyle. And, while this is the brand and model that worked for me, many other popular car brands have similar electrified options that may fit your lifestyle better.

In my experience, my BEV has the same reliability as previous gas vehicles I’ve owned, and I’ve noticed many benefits with few lifestyle changes. On average, I save $200 to $250 per month when calculating charge and fuel costs; that frees up cash and allows me to save elsewhere. I also received a $7,500 lease bonus through the dealer, helping me save early on. While it costs more upfront, the long-term savings are worth it.

I recently installed photovoltaic (PV) panels at home, which I use to charge my vehicle. Using energy from the sun, BEV charging essentially becomes free — and it’s the same when using free, public chargers across the island.

“Range anxiety,” the fear of losing power before reaching a charger, is a concern for many. But, personally, it has not been a concern for me because of how small Oahu is. Most models have at least 200 miles of range, more than enough to go around the island (approximately 120 miles). BEVs are also meant to be charged as you use them — unlike a phone, where it’s often depleted before another charge. With access to public chargers, or a home system, charging every day is more than enough for day-to-day driving.

Additionally, I also drive a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), which allows me to drive short distances with a battery but keeps a gas engine as a backup.

While these are my experiences with a BEV and PHEV, each person has a unique lifestyle and situation, and vehicle suited to their needs. Specifically for BEVs, charging infrastructure needs to be more developed or it will severely limit people’s ability to drive electric vehicles. High cost of living in Hawaii prevents many from owning homes, let alone having the ability to install home chargers. Those who reside in condo and apartment buildings rely on public charging stations, which are often lacking.

Without addressing these issues, it will be much more difficult to encourage others to switch to BEVs, regardless of the potential benefits that have worked for me and my lifestyle.

Casey Yara is a first-time battery electric vehicle (BEV) owner.