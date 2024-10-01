Letter: Dillingham Airfield fix underway prior to Awa

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

State Sen. Brenton Awa may be a creative Instagram figure, but he is wrong to claim the large water leak at Kawaihapai (Dillingham) Airfield was fixed due to his social media post.

More than a year before he was elected, the Hawaii Rural Water Association, upon my invitation as senator of District 23, inspected the water system and verified the location of numerous leaks. With this information, and after having reversed its decision to vacate the airfield, the Department of Transportation finally committed to repair the leak.

Many individuals and agencies were involved in saving the airfield and the water system. That repair project was already well underway before Awa entered office.

Gil Riviere

Waialua

